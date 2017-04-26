Obama Under Fire for $400K Speech to Wall Street 'Fat Cats'
President Barack Obama railed against "fat cat bankers" on the campaign trail, but appeared to change his tune in office. Former President Barack Obama is garnering criticism for netting a whopping $400,000 for his first major speech since leaving office-a speech to Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, scheduled to take place in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|6 hr
|Trump your President
|52
|A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju...
|9 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|10 hr
|Retribution
|106
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|12 hr
|spocko
|3,696
|Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13)
|17 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|27
|After Softening on China, Trump Goes All-in on ...
|20 hr
|After pharts
|2
|Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08)
|Apr 24
|Julios Lottery ti...
|15
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC