Obama Under Fire for $400K Speech to Wall Street 'Fat Cats'

16 hrs ago

President Barack Obama railed against "fat cat bankers" on the campaign trail, but appeared to change his tune in office. Former President Barack Obama is garnering criticism for netting a whopping $400,000 for his first major speech since leaving office-a speech to Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, scheduled to take place in September.

