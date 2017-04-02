Nuclear option looms in Senate fight over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
As the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote Monday on the Supreme Court nomination of federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch, Republicans say if Democratic opponents filibuster Gorsuch on the Senate floor, then the GOP will be ready by the end of the week to use the "nuclear option" to change the rules and approve Gorsuch to the bench. "This is unprecedented in American history," said Sen. John Cornyn said on the CBS program, "Face the Nation," as he decried "a partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee."
