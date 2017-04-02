Nuclear option looms in Senate fight ...

Nuclear option looms in Senate fight over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

As the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote Monday on the Supreme Court nomination of federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch, Republicans say if Democratic opponents filibuster Gorsuch on the Senate floor, then the GOP will be ready by the end of the week to use the "nuclear option" to change the rules and approve Gorsuch to the bench. "This is unprecedented in American history," said Sen. John Cornyn said on the CBS program, "Face the Nation," as he decried "a partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate 3 hr Baptistism by Proxy 18
News Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12) 4 hr blockhead deserters 24
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 6 hr Masquerade 235
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) 7 hr Coonway Tweety 51
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) 7 hr Coonway Tweety 27
News Barbara Bush (Feb '11) 8 hr News Reader 9
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 12 hr BHM5267 31
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,342 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC