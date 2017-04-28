Nicolle Wallace gets her own afternoo...

Nicolle Wallace gets her own afternoon show on MSNBC

15 hrs ago

MSNBC said Friday that Wallace, the former White House communications director to President George W. Bush, will host an hour-long weekday program premiering next month. The New York-based show will air at 4 p.m. Eastern.

