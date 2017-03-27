National Security Council No. 2 offer...

National Security Council No. 2 offered post in Singapore

K.T. McFarland, a former Fox News analyst brought in as the No. 2 at the National Security Council by the fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, has been offered the post of US ambassador to Singapore, sources familiar with the situation tell CNN.

