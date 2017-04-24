Michelle Obama is being paid a stunning amount for speaking...
If you want to book former First Lady Michelle Obama for a speaking engagement, you should expect to pay around $200,000, Mike Allen reported for Axios . This is about half the price her husband Barack gets, and about the same as Barack's predecessor George W. Bush, according to Allen.
