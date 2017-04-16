Melissa McCarthy, Alec Baldwin return...

Melissa McCarthy, Alec Baldwin return to 'SNL' as Spicer and Trump

Alec Baldwin was back as President Trump in "Saturday Night Live's" cold open, which included an appearance by host Jimmy Fallon as Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner . The sketch opened with Baldwin sitting at a desk going over his list of accomplishments as president to date with Vice President Mike Pence , played by Beck Bennett.

