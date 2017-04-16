Melissa McCarthy, Alec Baldwin return to 'SNL' as Spicer and Trump
Alec Baldwin was back as President Trump in "Saturday Night Live's" cold open, which included an appearance by host Jimmy Fallon as Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner . The sketch opened with Baldwin sitting at a desk going over his list of accomplishments as president to date with Vice President Mike Pence , played by Beck Bennett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|6
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|swampmudd
|3,540
|Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist
|5 hr
|PayupSucka
|32
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|16 hr
|Scam Alert
|232
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Fri
|huntcoyotes
|238
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Fri
|Im Dying
|30
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Im Dying
|35
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC