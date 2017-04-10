McCarthy's Easter Bunny-dressed Spicer apologizes for Hitler comment on 'SNL'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talks to the Press Corps after the U.S. dropped "the mother all bombs" on an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan Thursday. Saturday Night Live took advantage of the Easter holiday and the recent scrutiny on White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to bring back Melissa McCarthy, this time in an Easter Bunny suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|6 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|10
|Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist
|7 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|44
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|8 hr
|Shawn
|3,543
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Sat
|Scam Alert
|232
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 14
|huntcoyotes
|238
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|30
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC