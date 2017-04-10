McCarthy's Easter Bunny-dressed Spice...

McCarthy's Easter Bunny-dressed Spicer apologizes for Hitler comment on 'SNL'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talks to the Press Corps after the U.S. dropped "the mother all bombs" on an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan Thursday. Saturday Night Live took advantage of the Easter holiday and the recent scrutiny on White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to bring back Melissa McCarthy, this time in an Easter Bunny suit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P... 6 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 10
News Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist 7 hr Hillary got thumped 44
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 8 hr Shawn 3,543
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Sat Scam Alert 232
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 14 huntcoyotes 238
News First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06) Apr 14 Im Dying 30
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,169 • Total comments across all topics: 280,350,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC