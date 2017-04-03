Lawyer: Giuliani eyes 'diplomatic' en...

Lawyer: Giuliani eyes 'diplomatic' end to Turkish man's case

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former U.S. attorney general are seeking a "diplomatic solution" to resolving charges that a prominent Turkish businessman helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions, a defense lawyer said Tuesday, insisting that their actions - including meeting Turkey's president - weren't intended to derail prosecutors. "We've acted aboveboard," attorney Ben Brafman told a Manhattan judge as he explained that he told prosecutors last month that Giuliani and ex-U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey were going to meet Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of their work on behalf of Reza Zarrab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15) 2 hr blockhead deserters 16
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 2 hr Repub BS 3,383
News Senators work quietly on long-shot bid for comp... 11 hr tomin cali 6
News Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07) 16 hr BlunderCONS 4
News Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate Mon Baptistism by Proxy 18
News Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12) Mon blockhead deserters 24
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Mon Masquerade 235
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC