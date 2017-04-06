Labour Gorton Candidate Accused Israe...

Labour Gorton Candidate Accused Israel of "Genocide"

Labour's candidate in the Gorton by-election accused Israel of " genocide " in a vitriolic rant revealed in a secret recording obtained by Guido. The bombshell tape shows Afzal Khan giving an angry speech at an anti-Iraq war rally, in which he says Israel has "been committing genocide against the Palestinian people" and claims this is a "far more pressing issue" than Saddam: "There is a very real suspicion of President Bush, his motives for this war.

