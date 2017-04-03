Kushner, Ivanka Trump face ethical la...

Kushner, Ivanka Trump face ethical land mines ahead

17 hrs ago

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, presidential relatives with powerful White House jobs, can help shape America's foreign and domestic policies. They've also built a business empire worth as much as $740 million that has ties around the world, newly released financial disclosures show.

