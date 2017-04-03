Kushner, Ivanka Trump face ethical land mines ahead
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, presidential relatives with powerful White House jobs, can help shape America's foreign and domestic policies. They've also built a business empire worth as much as $740 million that has ties around the world, newly released financial disclosures show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|57 min
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Senators work quietly on long-shot bid for comp...
|1 hr
|ROGER DODGER
|3
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Trooff
|3,381
|Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate
|18 hr
|Baptistism by Proxy
|18
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|20 hr
|blockhead deserters
|24
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|Masquerade
|235
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|23 hr
|Coonway Tweety
|51
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC