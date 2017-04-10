Judge's anti-death penalty protest riles conservatives
An Arkansas judge who temporarily barred the state from executing inmates sparked outrage among conservatives for participating in anti-death penalty rallies before and after he issued his ruling. Judge Wendell Griffen made a stir Friday by lying down on a cot and binding himself as though he were a condemned man on a gurney.
