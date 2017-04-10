Jenna Bush Hager: Barbara Bush has eight toes

Jenna Bush Hager appeared to put her foot in her mouth on Monday, revealing that her grandmother, Barbara Bush, only has eight toes. "Do you want to know the truth? My grandma's missing a toe on each foot," the 35-year-old daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush said during a conversation with co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford on "Today."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.