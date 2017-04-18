ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack
ISIS is claiming responsibility for Thursday's Paris police shooting. Fran Townsend, CBS News national security consultant and former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to President George W. Bush, spoke to CBSN about what is known so far about the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|spocko
|3,627
|Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe...
|19 hr
|ardith
|1
|Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|24
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|Bush job approval falls to 29 pct in new poll (May '06)
|Apr 19
|Swedenforever of ...
|71
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|Apr 17
|fingers mcgurke
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC