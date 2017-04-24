Is Democracy In A Death Spiral?

Is Democracy In A Death Spiral?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

"You all start with the premise that democracy is some good. I don't think it's worth a damn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 18 min Fit2Serve 67
News This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous... 23 min He Named Me Black... 4
News Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13) 1 hr Details at Eleven 17
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 6 hr spocko 3,686
News Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08) Mon Julios Lottery ti... 15
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Mon Lottery Traitors 8
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Sun Elijah 3
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC