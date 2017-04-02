Inappropriate Art: 'Open Casket' and 'Portraits of Courage'

A new exhibit at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, called "Portraits of Courage," consists of 66 portraits and an entire mural of 98 service members who have served the United States since 9/11 painted by George W. Bush. As a Professor of philosophy at an art college, I have spent many enjoyable class hours discussing with very talented and enthusiastic art students the nature of art and the appropriateness, acceptability, even the ethics, of certain forms of artistic expression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.