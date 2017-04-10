In an unusual move for a US president, Trump won't meet with the pope during Italy G7 summit
President Trump has not asked to meet Pope Francis during his visit to Italy next month for the Group of Seven summit, sources said on Tuesday, in what would be a highly unusual omission. Mr. Trump, who Pope Francis suggested was "not Christian" if he wanted a wall on the Mexican border, is due in Sicily on May 26-27 for a meeting of the heads of the world's richest nations.
