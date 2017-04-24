How you should decipher Trump's foreign policy, in spite of what his detractors say
Talking heads on television and so-called experts in the Washington policy community concluded long ago that President Trump has no cogent foreign policy and merely changes his mind from one moment to the next. In recent days, they have pointed to early steps by the Trump administration, on China, Syria and NATO, as proof that Trump is infinitely malleable on policy matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|4 hr
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|Thu
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Thu
|INFIDEL
|3,662
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|Wed
|Trump your President
|52
|A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|Lottery Traitors
|21
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC