How you should decipher Trump's forei...

How you should decipher Trump's foreign policy, in spite of what his detractors say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Talking heads on television and so-called experts in the Washington policy community concluded long ago that President Trump has no cogent foreign policy and merely changes his mind from one moment to the next. In recent days, they have pointed to early steps by the Trump administration, on China, Syria and NATO, as proof that Trump is infinitely malleable on policy matters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) 3 hr Wall Street bonus 51
News US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12) 4 hr St Andrews Edinboro 67
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... Thu huntcoyotes 121
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... Thu INFIDEL 3,662
News This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous... Wed Trump your President 52
News A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju... Wed He Named Me Black... 4
News Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13) Apr 26 Lottery Traitors 21
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,416 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC