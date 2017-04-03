Hood: Learning and winning go together

Hood: Learning and winning go together

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Dispatch

It was during the 1988 presidential election. Like many conservative and libertarian students of the day, my friends and I at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were looking for a leader to follow in the footsteps of the president we all revered, Ronald Reagan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 4 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 9
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 6 hr huntcoyotes 3,402
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 7 hr Wishful Thinking 276,629
News Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13) Wed Failed GOP indicm... 2
News US Senate confirms James Comey to head FBI afte... (Jul '13) Wed BlunderCONS 10
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... Wed OneWomynRiot 141
News Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15) Tue blockhead deserters 16
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC