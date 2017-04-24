Help Wanted: The Trump Administration (Still) Has Some Openings To Fill
President Trump starts the second hundred days of his administration Sunday with a perhaps unwelcome benchmark: fewer appointees in place than any of his recent predecessors. Only a fraction of the hundreds of key jobs the Trump administration needs to fill have been nominated and confirmed by the Senate.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ...
|7 min
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|Fri
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|Apr 27
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Apr 27
|INFIDEL
|3,662
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|Apr 26
|Trump your President
|52
|A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|4
