There are on the Roll Call story from 16 hrs ago, titled Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate. In it, Roll Call reports that:

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies on the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill on March 21. A committee vote Monday on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will kick off a consequential weeklong confirmation showdown - one that is primed to reshape the Senate and fill the high court seat left vacant for more than a year. The Senate Judiciary Committee meets to advance Gorsuch's nomination to the Senate floor, with the panel's 11-member GOP majority expected to deliver enough votes for a positive report.

