Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate
There are 16 comments on the Roll Call story from 16 hrs ago, titled Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate. In it, Roll Call reports that:
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies on the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill on March 21. A committee vote Monday on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will kick off a consequential weeklong confirmation showdown - one that is primed to reshape the Senate and fill the high court seat left vacant for more than a year. The Senate Judiciary Committee meets to advance Gorsuch's nomination to the Senate floor, with the panel's 11-member GOP majority expected to deliver enough votes for a positive report.
#1 Yesterday
As long as Gorsuch never socializes alone with a woman who is not his wife. And he, of course, may not attend any social function without his wife where alcohol could be served.
#2 Yesterday
He's replacing Justice Scalia and there's nothing that the COMMUNISTS can do about it. And when Ginsburg croaks in 2018, there will be another conservative justice on the SCOTUS.
“Make America Great Again”
Since: Jun 07
11,762
Bring Obama Back!
#3 Yesterday
LOL, Putin’s puppet Trump was so discombobulated by the sewer swirling around his illegitimate presidency that he all but ran out of the oval office during a signing ceremony on his fake executive orders (on trade) because reporters were peppering him with questions about all his scandals… and he didn’t even sign the order, he ran out the room, WOW! LOL!
#4 Yesterday
Let's see how much you'll laugh this summer when we publicly HANG Obama, Soros, Jarrett and the other 65 individuals who tried to hijack America. Send your little Brown Berets in for protection and we'll rope them as well. Time to ante up you false Marine. The battle commences soon. And we'll be rid of communists for good....although we'll probably run short of lime.
#6 Yesterday
Uh oh, the weekend paintball warrior is white [sic] supremacistly [sic] inciting violence again. Don't get your white robes in a bunch now, Jethro.
#7 22 hrs ago
Good strategy to get the Republicans to use the nuclear option. With the liberals riled up across America anticipating the midterm elections that'll increase voter turnout forcing a change in the majority in Congress
The single constructive path to resist Trump's white nationalist agenda is to take the house and senate. Using the nuclear option dismantles the filibuster in the senate.
#8 22 hrs ago
Lol, what's the bigger puddle on your keyboard after that little soliloquy, Cletus?
The drool or the jizz?
#9 19 hrs ago
Loot any liquor stores lately? Nothing like a good riot to fill the liquor cabinet back up, heh libturd?
#10 18 hrs ago
I think you are confused. VP Pence is the one that made the comment that his wife is always present during social dinners and where alcohol is served....
#17 18 hrs ago
NUKE the senate commies
#20 15 hrs ago
Any reference to Hillary only diminishes your expectations of success for Loser Rat Fink, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's agenda.
What's the purpose of comparing Hillary with Donald Trump if you're so sure Donald Trump is in fact the man for the working class?
Stop waffling.
#21 8 hrs ago
By what process did you decide I am not mocking talibangelilcal, imo, Gorsuch by attributing ideas to him which an apparent insane mullah has voiced?
#22 6 hrs ago
Or should I just say outright regarding Gorsuch, "another apparently insane mullah has voiced"?
#23 5 hrs ago
All you've accomplished with your spam is an efficiency in mocking yourself.
The brilliance of Pence's position on dining with women takes the wisdom of Solomon to understand. Given the extreme methods of slander and libel being employed by Democrats, guarding against the false rape and molestation assertions common to their most ardent adherents is well understood by those now laughing at your(pl) Satanic methods.
#24 5 hrs ago
Hey moron, once again you can't even get the premise correct. You focus in on one of Mullah Pence's bizarre stances to defend him. Your nutty, clueless comments don't even apply to Mullah Pence's second bizarre stance: Going to a party where there would be alcohol without his wife. That's not even conceivably about his facing some false allegation...because it's a party.
It's about the whole twisted "lust in my jeeesusy heart thing," like Carter. Except President Carter never intimated that he'd had to go to reparative therapy....
#25 5 hrs ago
Democrat women are famous for making false allegations about things never happening at parties. Having a third party present in any dealings that could include a Democrat pathological liar (like you) is a wise decision.
