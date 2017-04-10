Glenn Beck argues that Trump 'doesn't...

Glenn Beck argues that Trump 'doesn't have a core'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Television and radio host Glenn Beck took to CNN to offer his thoughts on President Donald Trump's recent pivots from his earlier campaign promises to shake up Washington. "My worst nightmare was that the President would ... go down this populist 'burn it to the ground' ideology," said Beck to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 48 min huntcoyotes 238
News Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist 1 hr Hillary got thumped 5
News First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06) 7 hr Im Dying 30
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) 7 hr Im Dying 35
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 8 hr Frogmouth Trump 68
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 8 hr Hillary got thumped 227
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 11 hr RIP 3,494
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC