George W. Bush is a feminist, daughter says

Jenna Bush Hager thinks her father, President George W. Bush, is a feminist, pointing to the way he raised her and twin sister Barbara. Speaking to People Magazine for their World's Most Beautiful issue, the former first daughter acknowledged that people laugh at the idea.

