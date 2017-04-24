George HW Bush released after latest Houston hospital stay

This April 20, 2017, file photo provided by the Office of George H.W. Bush shows former President George H.W. Bush, left, posing with his son former President George W. Bush at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston where he was recovering from a mild case of pneumonia after being admitted on April 14. Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Bush was discharged from the hospital on Friday, April 28, 2017. After the pneumonia was treated, Bush remained hospitalized due to chronic bronchitis.

