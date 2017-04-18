Freed Guantanamo convict back in the ...

Freed Guantanamo convict back in the fight; Pentagon lawyers want to clear his name

14 hrs ago

That is essentially the question posed by a Pentagon appeals panel being asked to upend the war crimes conviction of a former Sudanese captive named Ibrahim al Qosi, 56. In July 2010, al Qosi pleaded guilty at Guantanamo to foot soldier charges for his serving as a cook, logistician and occasional driver for al-Qaida in Afghanistan. He was captured in Pakistan as a suspected bodyguard of Osama bin Laden and sent to Camp X-Ray in January 2002.

