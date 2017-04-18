Freed Guantanamo convict back in the fight; Pentagon lawyers want to clear his name
That is essentially the question posed by a Pentagon appeals panel being asked to upend the war crimes conviction of a former Sudanese captive named Ibrahim al Qosi, 56. In July 2010, al Qosi pleaded guilty at Guantanamo to foot soldier charges for his serving as a cook, logistician and occasional driver for al-Qaida in Afghanistan. He was captured in Pakistan as a suspected bodyguard of Osama bin Laden and sent to Camp X-Ray in January 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Xcvbnm
|3,663
|Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe...
|Thu
|ardith
|1
|Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|24
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|Bush job approval falls to 29 pct in new poll (May '06)
|Apr 19
|Swedenforever of ...
|71
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|Apr 17
|fingers mcgurke
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC