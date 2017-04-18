Former US President George Bush senior hospitalised for pneumonia13 min ago

Former US President George Bush senio...

Former US President George Bush senior hospitalised for pneumonia

A spokesman for the former president's family said on Tuesday that the 92-year-old bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday due to a persistent cough that has prevented him from getting proper rest, and it was subsequently diagnosed as a mild pneumonia.

