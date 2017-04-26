Former President George HW Bush remai...

Former President George HW Bush remains in the hosptial

The former President George H.W. Bush is still at a Houston Hospital following a mild case of pneumonia. "President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength".

