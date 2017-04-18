Former President George H.W. Bush hos...

Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Read more: Daily Journal

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston for four days with a recurrence of a case of pneumonia he had earlier in the year, a family spokesman said Tuesday. The 92-year-old former president and father of former president George W. Bush has been in Methodist Hospital in Houston since Friday for observation because of a persistent cough, Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a brief statement.

