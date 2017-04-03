Former Bush adviser: White House staff has been leaking on each other for weeks
Karl Rove, a former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, said Sunday President Trump's aides "have been leaking on each other for weeks." "[T]hese people have been leaking on each other for weeks," Rove told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures."
