Former Bush adviser: White House staf...

Former Bush adviser: White House staff has been leaking on each other for weeks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Karl Rove, a former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, said Sunday President Trump's aides "have been leaking on each other for weeks." "[T]hese people have been leaking on each other for weeks," Rove told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... 6 hr Pete 113
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 8 hr Retribution 34
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 12 hr Denny CranesPlace 7
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 14 hr huntcoyotes 3,426
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Sat Just Slim 276,630
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Fri Mikey 14
News After Trump's Syria Strikes, Russia Warns Of Ir... Apr 7 commenters 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,185,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC