Former Bush 43 Chief of Staff Doubts ...

Former Bush 43 Chief of Staff Doubts Trump Has a Truth-Teller

15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The former chief of staff to President George W. Bush questions whether the current president has a staff member who's unafraid to contradict him. "It's important for the people around the president to find the courage to speak truth to power, even if the president doesn't want to hear it or doesn't welcome it," Bush's former chief of staff Andy Card said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Wednesday.

