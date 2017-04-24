Forget the critics, Mr. President -- ...

Forget the critics, Mr. President -- your first 100 days are just fine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. There is no hurry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Softening on China, Trump Goes All-in on ... 1 hr After pharts 2
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 2 hr Retribution 96
News Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13) 10 hr Tony Montana 25
News This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous... 11 hr Xstain Mullah Aroma 13
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 12 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,687
News A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju... 14 hr Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08) Mon Julios Lottery ti... 15
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC