FDA pick faces questioning on ties to industry he'd regulate
President Donald Trump's nominee to head the powerful Food and Drug Administration is set to appear before a Senate committee to answer questions about his extensive financial ties to medical companies he could wind up regulating. Dr. Scott Gottlieb is a physician-turned-health consultant who has criticized what he calls unnecessary FDA regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|2 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|141
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|3 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|5 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3,387
|Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|blockhead deserters
|16
|Senators work quietly on long-shot bid for comp...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|6
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Tue
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate
|Mon
|Baptistism by Proxy
|18
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC