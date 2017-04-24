Exclusive: Trump vows to fix or scrap Korea trade deal, wants missile system payment

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. Lee Jong-hyeon/News1 via U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters on Thursday he will either renegotiate or terminate what he called a "horrible" free trade deal with South Korea and said Seoul should pay for a U.S. anti-missile system that he priced at $1 billion.

