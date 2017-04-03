Ed Gillespie retreats from big-money past in Trump era

Ed Gillespie has embraced much of the pedigree that makes him a political heavyweight: a praised chair of the Republican National Committee; a senior adviser to George W. Bush during the waning days of his presidency; and today, the prohibitive favorite to serve as the Republican nominee for Governor of Virginia. "From immigrant janitor to West Wing of the White House in two generations' time," Gillespie tells the camera in a slickly produced video introducing his blue-collar roots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.