Don't Let Spicer And The Trump Administration Off The Hook For Winking At Anti-Semites
Media shouldn't be so willing to let White House press secretary Sean Spicer off the hook for his comments comparing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Adolf Hitler given the implicit and explicit ways President Donald Trump and his administration have embraced white nationalists. No matter how ineffective, Spicer's comparison is another example of a wink and a nod to the type of hatred that is a part of this White House's culture.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|1 hr
|davy
|172
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|8 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|11 hr
|Chilli J
|261
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|16 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,478
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|23 hr
|misbehaved
|4
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|21
