Don't Let Spicer And The Trump Administration Off The Hook For Winking At Anti-Semites

Media shouldn't be so willing to let White House press secretary Sean Spicer off the hook for his comments comparing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Adolf Hitler given the implicit and explicit ways President Donald Trump and his administration have embraced white nationalists. No matter how ineffective, Spicer's comparison is another example of a wink and a nod to the type of hatred that is a part of this White House's culture.

