Don't Let Spicer And The Trump Admini...

Don't Let Spicer And The Trump Administration Off The Hook For Winking At Anti-Semites

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Media Matters for America

Media shouldn't be so willing to let White House press secretary Sean Spicer off the hook for his comments comparing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Adolf Hitler given the implicit and explicit ways President Donald Trump and his administration have embraced white nationalists. No matter how ineffective, Spicer's comparison is another example of a wink and a nod to the type of hatred that is a part of this White House's culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Media Matters for America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 1 hr davy 172
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties 8 hr USS LIBERTY 50
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) 9 hr Assads Russian Fr... 34
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... 11 hr Chilli J 261
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 16 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,478
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon 23 hr misbehaved 4
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Mon Ms Sassy 21
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC