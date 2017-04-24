Doctors to keep George HW Bush in hos...

Doctors to keep George HW Bush in hospital a few more days

This Thursday, April 20, 2017, photo provided by the Office of George H.W. Bush shows former President George H.W. Bush, left, posing with his son former President George W. Bush at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston where he is recovering from a mild case of pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital Friday, April 14 for treatment of a persistent cough and doctors determined he had pneumonia.

