Dana Perino is emerging as a go-to host for Fox News

Amid the turmoil of the Fox News lineup this year, one host has become a go-to in multiple roles for the network: Dana Perino. The longtime host of "The Five" and President George W. Bush's last White House press secretary has taken on an increasingly visible roll in a tumultuous period for the network.

