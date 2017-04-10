Court strikes down Bush-era pollution exemption for farms
The Environmental Protection Agency acted improperly when it exempted most farms from air pollution reporting requirements for emissions from animals waste, a court ruled. The EPA in 2008, under former President George W. Bush, carved out an exemption to reporting requirements for a majority of farms for the pollutants - mostly ammonia and hydrogen sulfide - emitted by animal waste.
