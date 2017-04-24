Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Street speech is a bad idea
There are 1 comment on the Lowell Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled Counting the reasons Obama's $400,000 Wall Street speech is a bad idea.
Former president Barack Obama reemerged this week for his first formal public event since leaving office, but all people can talk about is a future event - specifically, one for which he will be paid his old annual salary for one speech. News broke Monday that Obama would be paid one of those exorbitant speaker's fees that Hillary Clinton received: $ 400,000 for speaking at a Wall Street conference put on by the investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald.
#2 10 hrs ago
"News broke Monday that Obama would be paid one of those exorbitant speaker's fees that Hillary Clinton received:$ 400,000 for speaking at a Wall Street conference put on by the investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald. Obama's situation is not the same as Clinton's, in that he cannot run for president again. So taking Wall Street's money, at this point, won't directly affect official U.S. policy that Obama will pursue in the future."
"Liberals loved (and miss) his presidency, but if there's one thing the Elizabeth Warren/ Bernie Sanders wing is still sore about in the Obama administration, it's the lack of prosecutions for anybody involved in the financial crisis. In September, Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, requested a formal investigation of why no charges were brought."
