Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Amy Adams to star in Dick Cheney biopic
Director-and-producer Adam McKay is working on a movie about the former Vice President of the United States and wants to reunite with Bale and Carell who both starred in his 2015 comedy movie 'The Big Short', which is the last project her directed, plus Adams who he cast in his 2006 film 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bale is in talks to play Cheney - a passionate supporter of strong anti-terrorist actions and a key supporter of the Iraq War - with Carell portraying Donald Rumsfeld, the secretary of defense under President George W. Bush whom Cheney served under, with Adams being lined up to star as the Vice President's wife Lynne Cheney.
