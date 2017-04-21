CHLI Announces its 2017 13th Annual Gala & Leadership Awards Honorees
The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute will host its 13th Annual Gala & Leadership Awards: A Tribute to Freedom, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, in Washington, D.C. At this year's Gala, CHLI will be honoring Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient, Dr. Oscar Elias Biscet, with CHLI's Leadership in International Relations Award. The distinguished Cuban physician was awarded the United States' most prestigious civilian award by President George W. Bush in 2007.
