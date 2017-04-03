Chinaa s Xi urges trade cooperation in first meeting with Trump
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged cooperation with the United States on trade and investment on Thursday, inviting President Donald Trump to visit China in a cordial start to their first meeting likely to broach sensitive security and commercial issues. Trump has said he wants to raise concerns about China's trade practices and press Xi to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear ambitions during his two-day visit to the Spanish-style Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, though no major deals on either issue are expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|29 min
|Ms Sassy
|3,405
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|1 hr
|kuda
|15
|After Trump's Syria Strikes, Russia Warns Of Ir...
|11 hr
|commenters
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|20 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|9
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|23 hr
|Wishful Thinking
|276,629
|Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Failed GOP indicm...
|2
|US Senate confirms James Comey to head FBI afte... (Jul '13)
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|10
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC