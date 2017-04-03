Chinaa s Xi urges trade cooperation i...

Chinaa s Xi urges trade cooperation in first meeting with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WIXY-FM Champaign

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged cooperation with the United States on trade and investment on Thursday, inviting President Donald Trump to visit China in a cordial start to their first meeting likely to broach sensitive security and commercial issues. Trump has said he wants to raise concerns about China's trade practices and press Xi to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear ambitions during his two-day visit to the Spanish-style Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, though no major deals on either issue are expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 29 min Ms Sassy 3,405
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... 1 hr kuda 15
News After Trump's Syria Strikes, Russia Warns Of Ir... 11 hr commenters 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 20 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 9
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 23 hr Wishful Thinking 276,629
News Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13) Wed Failed GOP indicm... 2
News US Senate confirms James Comey to head FBI afte... (Jul '13) Wed BlunderCONS 10
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC