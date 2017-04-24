Canada foreign minister on Trump tariffs: 'We're going to play hard'
Canadian leaders are pushing back after the Trump administration slapped 20% tariffs Monday night on Canadian lumber, along with individual tariffs on five specific firms that ranged from 3% to 24%. "When it comes to defending Canada's economic interests, we're going to play hard," Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told CNN Tuesday.
