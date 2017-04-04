Bush 43 Media Adviser on Trump: 'Give Him a Shot'
Americans freaking out about Donald Trump should "take a deep breath" and give the new president more time on the job before writing him off, the former media adviser to George W. Bush told Newsmax TV. "I just say, 'Listen it's not even 100 days yet let's all take a deep breath and give him a shot,'" Mark McKinnon, co-creator and co-host of Showtime's "The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth" told Tuesday's " The Steve Malzberg Show ."
