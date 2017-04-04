Ari Fleischer: US Needs to 'Send a Signal' to Assad With Military Strike

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer called for a U.S.-led military strike "to send a signal" to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after reports nearly 60 people were killed in a suspected chemical attack in an opposition-held town by his government. "I wouldn't mind if we took military action and destroyed something and killed some people who are very close to Assad to send a signal that we will not allow this to happen," Fleischer, who served former President George W. Bush, told Brooke Baldwin on CNN on Tuesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.