Analysis: Settlements still controver...

Analysis: Settlements still controversial under Trump administration

15 hrs ago

Early Friday morning, while Israel slept but Washington was still awake, the security cabinet agreed to Trump's request to curb West Bank settlement construction. The West Bank Jewish settlement of Ofra is photographed as seen from the former Jewish settler outpost of Amona..

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 19,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,996,655

