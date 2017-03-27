Analysis: Settlements still controversial under Trump administration
Early Friday morning, while Israel slept but Washington was still awake, the security cabinet agreed to Trump's request to curb West Bank settlement construction. The West Bank Jewish settlement of Ofra is photographed as seen from the former Jewish settler outpost of Amona..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|53 min
|Trump your President
|29
|A top Trump aide called for a primary challenge...
|6 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Fri
|Guido
|3,382
|Dick Cheney calls Russian election meddling 'an...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|30
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|Fri
|Progress Patriot
|21
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Immunity
|7
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC