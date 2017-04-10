AL Gov. Ivey makes first two major cabinet appointments
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday the first two of her major staff appointments as she continues to serve as Alabama's 54th governor . Pelham, a native of Auburn, served as Chief of Staff to then-lieutenant governor Ivey since her election in 2010, Ivey's office said.
