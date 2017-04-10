AL Gov. Ivey makes first two major ca...

AL Gov. Ivey makes first two major cabinet appointments

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WALA

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday the first two of her major staff appointments as she continues to serve as Alabama's 54th governor . Pelham, a native of Auburn, served as Chief of Staff to then-lieutenant governor Ivey since her election in 2010, Ivey's office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 48 min Beau 3,495
News Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist 4 hr impeach the Fake 6
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 7 hr huntcoyotes 238
News First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06) 14 hr Im Dying 30
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) 14 hr Im Dying 35
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 15 hr Frogmouth Trump 68
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 15 hr Hillary got thumped 227
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC