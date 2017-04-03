A Trump national security adviser tapped as Singapore envoy
A top national security adviser to President Donald Trump is the latest official heading out in an ongoing shuffle within the National Security Council. K.T. McFarland came into the White House as a deputy to Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
