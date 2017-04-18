A month after firing all U.S. attorne...

A month after firing all U.S. attorneys, no new ones in place at Justice Department

2 hrs ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is making aggressive law enforcement a top priority, directing his federal prosecutors across the country to crack down on illegal immigrants and "use every tool" they have to go after violent criminals and drug traffickers. But the attorney general does not have a single U.S. attorney in place to lead his tough-on-crime efforts across the country.

