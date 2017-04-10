5 things to know about US Vice President Mike Pence

In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a town hall with business leaders in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. Pence is set to arrive Sunday, April 16, in South Korea as President Donald Trump vows that North Korea Kim Jong Un's government is a "problem" that will be "taken care of."

