100 Years of Communism's Bloody Legacy

100 Years of Communism's Bloody Legacy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

One hundred years ago this month, Lenin detrained at Finland Station. Now, young people think George Bush killed more people than Stalin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 53 min huntcoyotes 3,678
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... 10 hr Elijah 3
News Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe... Thu ardith 1
News Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06) Apr 19 Fidel 24
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News Bush job approval falls to 29 pct in new poll (May '06) Apr 19 Swedenforever of ... 71
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr 19 Go Trump 245
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,508,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC